Heavy rains inundate several residential areas in Madurai

CHENNAI: Madurai district has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past 6 days.

In many places, rainwater has been seeping into residential areas in the city, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The daily life of public is affected due to knee-level deep water inside their houses.

It is reportedd that Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Tallakulam, Thamukam, and Mattuthavani bus stand are surrounded by rainwater.

In areas like Usilampatti, Chellampatty, Valandur, V. Perumalpatti Village, Pannapatti, Chettiyapatty, Thottappanayakanur, Uthappanaickanoor, and Vellaimalaipatti, heavy rain lashed and water has entered houses in V. Perumalpatti Village, Pannapatti, Kongupatti areas.