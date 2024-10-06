Heavy rains: Inflow at Hogenakkal rises to 17,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: The water flow in Hogenakkal Falls on the Cauvery river went up drastically due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the river.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the inflow rose to 17,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Sunday, up from 10,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The heavy rains in the region have resulted in rise in inflow and also flooding in various parts. This is feared to rise, as the weather department issued forecast stating that the rains are likely to continue for some more days due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.