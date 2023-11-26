Heavy rains in ghats: Vaigai in spate

MADURAI: The Vaigai river was flowing bank to bank in Madurai city on Saturday following discharge from the Vaigai dam in Theni district.

As the dam touched its full reservoir level a few days ago owing to heavy rains in the catchment areas, PWD authorities were discharging the surplus into the river. The storage level in the Vaigai dam stood at 66.24 ft against the full capacity of 71 ft. By Saturday morning, the dam was receiving an inflow of 2,990 cusecs and 4,969 cusecs was being discharged. However, the flow in the Vaigai river reduced after 8 pm, as officials reduced the discharge to 3,969 cusecs, sources said.

People on the banks in Madurai and its neighbouring districts have been advised not to approach the river in view of the discharge.

Meanwhile, several people stood on the Albert Victor bridge in Madurai and watched the grand spectacle of heavy flowing Vaigai, which was illuminated in different colours in the evening. Traffic was also closed on the ground-level bridge across the river to ensure safety, sources said.

In Ramanathapuram district, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Saturday released 4,000 cusecs through the Parthibanur sluice for crop irrigation after the discharge from the dam reached the district. The release is expected to benefit around 67,837 acres, sources said.