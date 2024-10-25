Begin typing your search...

    Heavy rains: Holiday declared for schools in Kanniyakumari on 25.10.2024

    Until Thursday morning, Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari received the highest of 12 cm of rainfall.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Oct 2024 9:15 AM IST
    Heavy rains: Holiday declared for schools in Kanniyakumari on 25.10.2024
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: In the light of heavy rainfall in Kanniyakumari, Collector R Alagumeena ordered holiday for all schools in the district today (October 25), said a Thanthi TV report.

    An atmospheric upper circulation prevails over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep regions. Due to this, rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

    Until Thursday morning, Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari received the highest of 12 cm of rainfall.

    TN rainsSchool holidayKanniyakumari
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick