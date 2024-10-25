Heavy rains: Holiday declared for schools in Kanniyakumari on 25.10.2024

CHENNAI: In the light of heavy rainfall in Kanniyakumari, Collector R Alagumeena ordered holiday for all schools in the district today (October 25), said a Thanthi TV report.

An atmospheric upper circulation prevails over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep regions. Due to this, rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Until Thursday morning, Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari received the highest of 12 cm of rainfall.