Low pressure to near TN coast on Dec 11; yellow alert for rains issued in Chennai and other districts on Dec 12

CHENNAI: With the low-pressure area formed over the sea and likely to intensify in the coming days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts on December 12 predicting heavy rains.

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The system is very likely to reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka–Tamil Nadu coasts around Wednesday (December 11).

Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness intense monsoon spells from December 10 as the northeast monsoon has been giving intense spells over the State.

Under the influence of the system prevailing over the sea, the weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Kancheepuram predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday (December 10) and Wednesday (December 11).

In addition, the capital city is likely to witness heavy rainfall on December 12 and a yellow warning has been given for the same. At least 12 other districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram are expected to get intense spells. An orange alert has been issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

The officials have advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea until further update. Strong winds with speeds reaching 35 km/h to 45 km/h are likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Those who are in the deep sea for fishing are urged to return to the shore immediately. As per RMC forecast, the intense rainfall is gradually expected to reduce from December 14 in the State as the system is likely to weaken.