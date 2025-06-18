Heavy rains force closure of tourist spots in Nilgiris for 2nd straight day

COIMBATORE: Tourist spots were closed for the second consecutive day as rains continued to batter the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Mainly, tourist spots under the control of the forest department, like Doddabetta viewpoint, Pine Forest, Eighth Mile and Cairn Hills remained closed for tourists. The Government Botanical Garden (GBG), a popular tourist destination in Ooty, witnessed a drastically low footfall due to the rains.

Even though the intensity of rains has reduced, the strong winds caused widespread damage to the power network.

“As many as 25 transformers, which got damaged in rains over the last four days, have been rectified and power supply restored by the electricity department,” said an official of the electricity department.

Avalanche recorded the maximum rainfall of 207 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 7 am on Tuesday, followed by Parsons Valley (106 mm) and Upper Bhavani (100 mm). Meanwhile, a flood alert continues as the Bhavani River is in spate due to the release of surplus water from Pillur Dam.

The water level in the dam rose to 97 feet on Monday, early morning. Since then, the entire quantum of surplus inflow has been released by opening four sluices of the dam.

From 14,160 cusecs on 16 June, the inflow dropped to 8,060 cusecs on Tuesday morning, but increased to 16,140 cusecs around 11.30 am.

This is the second time within a month; the dam got filled up as it was on May 25, when the water level reached its maximum storage level of 97 feet, as against its full reservoir level of 100 feet.