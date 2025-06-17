Several tourist spots shut as rains batter the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: As rains poured out, several tourist spots were closed in the Nilgiris, while multiple incidents of tree falls and mud slips kept the rescue personnel on their toes on Monday.

The Doddabetta viewpoint, Pine Forest, eighth mile, and Avalanche were among the popular destinations under the control of the forest department, closed to tourists. Tourists were disappointed as boating was suspended temporarily at Ooty Boat House.

In the tourist town of Valparai, too, the visitors were barred from visiting the tourist spots owing to the rains.

Tree falls disrupted vehicle movement in Kenthorai on Ooty-Kotagiri Road, Ooty-Avalanche Road, Doddabetta-Thummanatty Road, and Boat House Road.

Power supply was disrupted for a while after a tree was uprooted on the electric post on the Fernhill Road near Ooty.

Two autos and a car were damaged as a tree fell on them at Gandhi Nagar in Thalaikundha.

In another similar incident, a tree collapsed on a moving load carrier vehicle in a hamlet on Coonoor-Manjur Road. Fortunately, Vibinesh, who was behind the wheel, escaped unhurt. A team of rescue personnel from Coonoor fire station retrieved the vehicle after removing the tree branches.

A mudslide was reported in the Manjanakorai-Lovedale area. The roofing of a house belonging to one Kaliammal at Devala near Gudalur was damaged by a tree fall, and the walls developed cracks.

In another incident, the house of a TANTEA estate worker in Pandiyar collapsed when its inmates were away.

Meanwhile, the schools in Ooty, Gudalur, Pandalur and Kundah taluks declared a holiday on Monday as they received heavy rains. The schools in Valparai Taluk were also closed due to the rains.