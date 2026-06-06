Heavy rains for Ghat areas; intense heat in north coastal Tamil Nadu to continue

Accordingly, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul districts and Ghat areas of Coimbatore district.

The latest weather forecast from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said that, in addition, heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari districts and Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.