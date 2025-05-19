Heavy rains flood Tiruvannamalai temple, disrupt devotees plans

CHENNAI: Amidst the ongoing heat spell, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing frequent showers.

A massive down pour was seen in Tiruvannamalai and surrounding areas, according to a Thanthi TV report.

This rainfall did not only disturb the devotees' itinerary to visit the temple, but also caused devotees to suffer as the water entered the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted moderate thunderstorms and lightning, with rain expected in one or two locations across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and 18 other districts in Tamil Nadu.

An atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

Also Read:Tamil Nadur rains; CM Stalin to hold review meeting with officials



