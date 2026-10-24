Heavy rains flood over 100 houses at TN Sri Lankan refugee camp

District Collector S Durga Moorthy visited the site and assessed the damage firsthand.

More than 100 families residing at the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp faced severe hardship after persistent rains flooded their residential area, as reported by PTI Videos.

Residents reported that rainwater began stagnating rapidly, leaving homes waterlogged and forcing families to move children and belongings to safety.

During the inspection, the collector interacted with the affected persons to understand their plight and examine the extent of the waterlogging.