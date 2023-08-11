Heavy rains cause land-slips, tree falls in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds triggered tree falls and minor land-slips in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

The overcast skies began to pour out on Wednesday night and heavy rains continued till Thursday evening. Normalcy was disrupted following rains as a majority of roads remained flooded. Traders were hit as the busy market remained inundated. Meanwhile, two boulders rolled down the hills to fall on the Ooty-Kotagiri Road on Wednesday past midnight. They fell on the road and rolled into a valley.

“A major mishap was averted as the incident happened at night when there was no vehicle movement. However, the impact of the fall caused damage to the road stretch,” said an official.

Due to rains, the Botanical Garden and other tourist spots wore a deserted look. The temperature in the hills, which rose over last few days, became cool. The meteorological department has forecast rain for a few more days.