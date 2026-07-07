Heavy rains batter Gudalur, Pandalur taluks in Nilgiris

Following incessant rainfall since Monday (July 6) night, water levels rose sharply in the Pandiyar, Moyar and Ponnani rivers, with several streams also flowing in full spate. As a precaution, Gudalur Revenue Divisional Officer SK Gunasekaran advised residents living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures.

The strong winds uprooted trees at several locations, with one falling on electricity lines in Manvayal, damaging power infrastructure and disrupting supply. Residents of Naduvattam and DR Bazaar were left without electricity throughout the night, causing considerable inconvenience.