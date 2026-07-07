Heavy rains batter Gudalur, Pandalur taluks in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains battered Gudalur and Pandalur taluks in the Nilgiris district, resulting in uprooting of trees and disruption of power supply in several areas.
Following incessant rainfall since Monday (July 6) night, water levels rose sharply in the Pandiyar, Moyar and Ponnani rivers, with several streams also flowing in full spate. As a precaution, Gudalur Revenue Divisional Officer SK Gunasekaran advised residents living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures.
The strong winds uprooted trees at several locations, with one falling on electricity lines in Manvayal, damaging power infrastructure and disrupting supply. Residents of Naduvattam and DR Bazaar were left without electricity throughout the night, causing considerable inconvenience.
Traffic on the Gudalur-Ooty National Highway was briefly affected after a tree collapsed across the road near Oosimalai. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services cleared the obstruction and restored vehicular movement. In a separate incident at Anaisethakolli, a tree crashed onto a house, damaging its roof.
In view of the adverse weather conditions, Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru declared a holiday for schools in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks on Tuesday (July 7).
With heavy rain continuing across the region, the district administration is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, and has urged the public to exercise caution.