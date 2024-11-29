Heavy rains: Annamalai University postpones exams on November 29

CHENNAI: The Annamalai University postponed exams scheduled for Friday (November 29) due to heavy rainfall.

The colleges functioning under the university postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be conducted on Friday. According to a Maalaimalar report, the new exam dates would be announced later.

This decision follows the declaration of holiday for schools – and colleges in some cases – in several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Villupuram, on Friday due to very heavy rains.