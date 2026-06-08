Heavy rains affect normal life in Valparai

Vehicular movement on the Valparai–Pollachi ghat road came to a standstill for nearly two hours on Monday morning after a huge tree fell across the road near Water Falls Estate.

Officials from the revenue department, highways department, and fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and cleared the obstruction, restoring traffic movement. As a precautionary measure, another tree in the vicinity that was deemed hazardous was also removed. Tourist vehicles, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses and private vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road during the operation.

In a separate incident, a tree fell on the road connecting Valparai and Kurangumudi Estate, disrupting traffic. The fallen tree was removed by officials, following which vehicular movement resumed.