Heavy rains affect normal life in Valparai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Valparai through Sunday night, uprooting trees, disrupting traffic at multiple locations and affecting normal life across the hill station.
Vehicular movement on the Valparai–Pollachi ghat road came to a standstill for nearly two hours on Monday morning after a huge tree fell across the road near Water Falls Estate.
Officials from the revenue department, highways department, and fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and cleared the obstruction, restoring traffic movement. As a precautionary measure, another tree in the vicinity that was deemed hazardous was also removed. Tourist vehicles, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses and private vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road during the operation.
In a separate incident, a tree fell on the road connecting Valparai and Kurangumudi Estate, disrupting traffic. The fallen tree was removed by officials, following which vehicular movement resumed.
The heavy rainfall also led to a rise in water levels across rivers and streams in the Valparai region. At the Koolangal River, a popular tourist destination, floodwaters swelled close to the banks, prompting authorities to intensify safety measures.
Police personnel erected barricades in vulnerable locations and stepped up monitoring to prevent visitors from venturing into unsafe areas. Officials have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious as heavy rainfall is expected to continue under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon.