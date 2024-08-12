Heavy rainfall takes Amaravati dam in Udumalai to near-full

TIRUPUR: The incessant rains that lashed Tirupur and its surrounding districts over the last two days have taken the storage at the Amaravati dam in Udumalai to near-full.

The storage in the dam currently stands at 88.88 ft as opposed to its full capacity of 90 ft. Keeping in mind the safety of the structure, the authorities opened the shutters to discharge the excess water into the river and main canals. As of now, 790 cubic feet of water is being released against the 627 cubic feet of inflow.

This marked a drastic turnaround in the western district, which reported higher-than-normal temperatures last week. The heavy showers that hit the region in the last two days have brought people respite from the heat and also filled up canals and rivers, and ponds and lakes to the brim.