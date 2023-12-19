Heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu disrupts lives, throws train services haywire

TIRUNELVELI: Heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu disrupted life while throwing train services in the state haywire. Southern Railways in a press release stated that it was taking concerted efforts towards the restoration of traffic and evacuation of stranded passengers at the Srivakuntam Railway Station.



"Unprecedented rainfall had occurred in the districts of Tirunelveli and Tuticorin during the 24 hours from 8:30 hours of December 17, 2023 to 8:30 hours of December 18, 2023 measuring in the range of 670 mm to 932 mm. This has impacted the train operation as track parameters have been breached on certain sections falling in these two districts and as result traffic has to be suspended," Southern Railways said in a press release on Monday, December 18. It further stated that in the section between Talalyuthu and Gangaikondan (7.71 kms), an earth slip had occurred on the approach bank of a bridge in that section and ballast had also got washed away.

"Tirunelveli Station yard has got flooded due to the overflowing of Nainarkulam tank. In Tuticorin station yard the water has risen one meter above the rail level due to abnormal rainfall. In the section between Tattapparai and Milavittan (7.47 kms) the water has gone above danger level across nine bridges. In the section between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur (12.16 kms) the ballast has got washed away," it said. Southern Railways further said steps were being taken for speedy restoration of services.

"The Engineering wing of the Railway in co-ordination with other departments is moving all the materials required for restoration and will keep them in readiness as soon as the rainfall reduces and water level recedes. Restoration of traffic in the affected sections between Talaiyuthu and Gangaikondan of Tirunelveli-Madurai main line is expected to be restored by tomorrow evening. The restoration work in the branch lines of Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli, Maniyachchi and Tuticorin would resume after receding of water and complete assessment," Southern Railways added in the release. Steps were also being taken for the evacuation of the stranded passengers.

"On account of suspension of traffic between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, in the Tiruchendur - Tirunelveli Section, the Train no: 20606 Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Chendur Express, which had departed from Tiruchendur at 20:25 hours of December 17, 2023, was terminated at Srivaikuntam station, 33 kms from the Tiruchendur Station, at 21.19 hours," it stated. There were about 800 passengers on Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Chendur Express, which departed from Tiruchendur.

"At 01.30 hrs on December 18, 23, with the assistance of District administration around 300 stranded passengers from the station were shifted to nearby Govt. School using 4 state transport buses and 2 mini vans for transport. Further transportation of 500 stranded passengers was not possible due to over flowing of bridge en-route," the Southern Railways added. Meanwhile, an NDRF team from Tuticorin was moved by road to Srivaikutam station, but were held up en route due to heavy flooding and breaching of roads, it added.

Rescue operation was carried out in Tirunelveli after heavy rain wreaks havoc on Monday. Some districts in Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi, have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Sunday morning, triggering floods and disrupting normal life.

Several areas of Kanyakumari city also faced severe waterlogging and flood-like situations as the region continued to receive heavy rainfall over the past few days.