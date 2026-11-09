Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in seven TN districts

According to the weather department, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places. Similar weather conditions have also been forecast for the Karaikal region of Puducherry.

The department attributed the prevailing weather conditions to an atmospheric circulation over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas, along with a trough extending from southern Tamil Nadu to the east-central Arabian Sea.

These weather systems are expected to trigger widespread atmospheric instability, resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the state.

The meteorological centre has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.