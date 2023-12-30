Heavy rain predicted over hilly areas of TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday forecast heavy rain likely to occur over hilly areas of Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure area formed over Arabian sea.

Some areas might experience mist/haze during the early morning hours in the coming days under the influence of northerly wind.

Under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over the West Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. A low-pressure area has formed over the same region on Saturday. The system's associated upper-air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

It is likely to move northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Arabian Sea and adjoining West Equatorial Indian Ocean in the next 48 hours. So, heavy rain is expected over hilly areas of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of TN for the next 24 hours.

A few areas in north and southern districts of TN are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next five days. The weather department has issued a warning for minimum temperatures as mist/haze would prevail at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu in the early morning.

For Chennai and Suburbs, mild showers are expected over some places for the next two days. There won't be a drastic drop in the minimum temperature until the Northeast Monsoon withdraws in Tamil Nadu in January. Commenting on the current weather condition in the state, K Srikanth, a weather blogger, stated that the system over the Arabian Sea is unlikely to directly impact Tamil Nadu. However, some areas of Ghats districts including Tirunelveli will receive monsoon spells.

During the NE monsoon (Oct 1 to December 30), TN received only 4 percent excess rain with 457 mm against 439 mm. Chennai district recorded 1,088 mm which is 35 percent more rainfall than usual during this period.

The highest rainfall has been received in Tirunelveli district with 1,323 mm that is 158 percent excess in the state.