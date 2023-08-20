Heavy rain predicted for 17 districts of TN for the next two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned of heavy rain for 17 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation prevails over the sea. As strong wind likely to prevail the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until the warning has been withdrawn by the weather department.

A cyclonic circulation prevails over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai and Trichy districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. The rest of the state is expected to receive light to moderate rain due to the same.

In the last few days, Chennaiites have witnessed moderate spells during the evening hours along with thunderstorm activity. The meteorological department forecast that convective rain will continue in some places in the city and suburbs later in the evening. However, the daytime is expected to be brighter and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next two days.

According to RMC, during the southwest monsoon from June 1 to August 20, Chennai received 55 percent more excess rainfall than normal. The normal rainfall in Chennai is 261 mm, whereas in the last three months it received 404 mm of rainfall. However, the rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu is 5 percent less with 168 mm rain received against 174 mm.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area, and southwest Bay of Bengal, warned weather officials.