Heavy rain predicted for 13 districts of TN till Oct 12

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity till October 12 due to a change in the wind flow pattern towards the State.

The officials stated that places where there is no rainfall activity might experience a surge in the mercury level.

Under the influence of light to moderate northwesterlies / westerlies/ southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Yellow warnings were issued for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, and Theni predicting heavy rain along with lightning and thunderstorm for the next five days.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain for the rest of the State.

Due to the change in westerlies, there won't be cloud formation which will lead to a surge in the maximum temperature in coastal and interior districts of TN. The temperature is expected to increase by one to two degrees Celsius than normal for a week.

For Chennai and its suburbs, some areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain in the evening due to a surge in maximum temperature in the daytime. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam are likely to record maximum and minimum temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours, many areas experienced moderate showers.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Perungudi in the Chennai district with 4 cm of rainfall each.

Followed by Alandur, MGR Nagar, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri received 3-2 cm each.