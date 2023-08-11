Heavy rain predicted for 12 dists of TN for the next two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation over the sea.

The meteorological department stated that the maximum temperature is expected to drop in interior districts as mild showers will occur in a few places.

In addition, the fishermen were advised not to venture until the warning had been withdrawn.

"A trough runs from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area across Tamil Nadu at 0.9 Km above mean sea level. Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts and Ghat areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

After many parts of the state witnessed soaring temperatures, the mercury level is likely to reduce as light to moderate rain is expected to occur over Tamil Nadu for the next few days. For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky condition to be partly cloudy, and some areas will receive moderate showers along with thunderstorm activity in the evening for the next two days.

However, the weather department stated that the rain will gradually decrease since the southwest monsoon has not been favourable to Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the centre warned fishermen not to venture into the sea on August 14. "As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, " said the official.