Heavy rain plays spoilsport with tourists in Courtallam

MADURAI: Heavy rains in catchment areas along the Western Ghats triggered floods in the waterfalls of Courtallam in Tenkasi district.

The situation prompted the authorities to restrict tourists from accessing all waterfalls, citing safety reasons. The bathers were restricted since Sunday 9 pm, sources said on Monday.

However, the weather has turned pleasant with intermittent drizzle and looks apt for the Courtallam season to get going.

There has been a gradual increase in the inflow of tourists, but many of them were disappointed as they could not access the waterfalls.

It was raining heavily in parts of the neigbouring state of Kerala as the southwest monsoon became more intense and that has increased flow of water in Courtallam.

While pleasure boating got off to a start a week ago along Five Falls road, the District Administration is tentatively scheduled to organise ‘Saral Vizha’ on July 9, 10, and 11, sources said.

Passenger ferry services being operated by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation from Kanniyakumari shore to Vivekananda Rock were also partially affected due to rainfall. Further, sources revealed that it has been a lean season so far and only around 3,400 passengers have boarded the ferry.