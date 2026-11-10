Heavy rain likely in TN as Northeast monsoon gains strength; cyclone threat looms

According to rainfall statistics, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 25.4 cm of rainfall between October 1 and November 9, against the seasonal normal of 24.3 cm, registering a four per cent surplus.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds at isolated places in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts on Tuesday.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is also expected in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, besides Karaikal.