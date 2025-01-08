Heavy rain likely in these districts of Tamil Nadu on January 11

CHENNAI: Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts are in store for heavy rainfall on January 11 (Saturday), said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The rainfall activity is triggered by a prevailing cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas at 3.1 km above mean sea level and another circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, the weather department said.

It also added that thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Jan 11 and 12.

The RMC also forecast that ground frost is likely to occur at isolated pockets over higher hill ranges of the Nilgiris during night hours today and tomorrow (Jan 9).

Meanwhile, Chennai city will have a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on January 8 and 9. The weather conditions will remain partly cloudy, with mist or haze likely to prevail in the morning, the RMC added.