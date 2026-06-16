Heavy rain likely in Theni; parts of Chennai may see thunderstorms on June 16: RMC

Rain alert for several districts

The weather department said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu and in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesday.

Moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts, as well as Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely in Theni district.