Heavy rain likely in Theni; parts of Chennai may see thunderstorms on June 16: RMC

CHENNAI: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely in Theni district on Tuesday (June 16), while several other districts in Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rainfall, according to a Daily Thanthi report citing the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre.
The weather department said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu and in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesday.
Moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts, as well as Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely in Theni district.
For June 17 and 18, the Met department has forecast light to moderate rain at some places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely in Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Sivaganga districts during the period.
The sky over Chennai and its suburbs is expected to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in one or two places in the city.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39-40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 28-29 degrees Celsius.
The weather department said maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at a few places on Tuesday, with no significant change expected over the following days.