Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu on Dec 17, 18; orange alert issued

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennaion Monday issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting very heavy rainfall on December 17 and December 18.

According to the weather department, rainfall is expected to range between 12 cm and 20 cm.

The atmospheric circulation over the South Andaman and the adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal was expected to form a low-pressure area yesterday. However, it did not materialise as expected. Under the current conditions, there is a high likelihood of its formation today, as per the latest update from RMC.