Begin typing your search...

Heavy rain likely in Nellai, Kumari districts today

There is a chance of heavy rain at a few places in the hilly areas of Nellai and Kanniyakumari districts.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Jan 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Heavy rain likely in Nellai, Kumari districts today
X

Visual from Chennai (Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, predicted heavy rain in Nellai, Kanniyakumari districts today.

According to the statement issued by RMC, the low pressure area which prevailed yesterday (31-12-2023) over South East Arabian Sea and adjacent areas has moved in northwest direction today (01-01-2024). It is likely to move northward during the next 24 hours as a deep depression over Southeast Arabian Sea. Due to this, light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Also, there is a chance of heavy rain at a few places in the hilly areas of Nellai and Kanniyakumari districts. A few places in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light fog in the early hours and the hilly areas of Nilgiris are likely to experience frost during the night.

TamilnaduHeavy rain alertTN rainsHeavy rain newsRain news updateWeather news updateRain todayRain alertTN rain alert
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X