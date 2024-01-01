Heavy rain likely in Nellai, Kumari districts today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, predicted heavy rain in Nellai, Kanniyakumari districts today.

According to the statement issued by RMC, the low pressure area which prevailed yesterday (31-12-2023) over South East Arabian Sea and adjacent areas has moved in northwest direction today (01-01-2024). It is likely to move northward during the next 24 hours as a deep depression over Southeast Arabian Sea. Due to this, light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Also, there is a chance of heavy rain at a few places in the hilly areas of Nellai and Kanniyakumari districts. A few places in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light fog in the early hours and the hilly areas of Nilgiris are likely to experience frost during the night.