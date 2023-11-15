Heavy rain likely in 9 dists of TN in next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, it has been reported that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 9 districts namely Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts.

Northeast Monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu. Significant rainfall was experienced in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi.

Chennai district collector has announced a holiday for all schools in Chennai due to a warning of heavy rains issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), however the colleges will remain open.

The Tiruvallur district administration announced a holiday for colleges and schools on Wednesday.