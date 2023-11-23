Heavy rain likely in 6 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Thursday predicted heavy rain in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala.

According to the RMC, Nilgiris, Theni, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Pudukottai are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain in the next 3 hours.

The RMC also stated that moderate rain will occur in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Trichy, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari till 10 am.

Earlier on Thursday, the RMC informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas on November 26 (Sunday), and many areas in delta districts are expected to receive heavy rain for the next three days.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas might receive moderate rain for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to drop in the daytime and record around 29 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations," said S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC on Wednesday.