Heavy rain likely in 5 Tamil Nadu districts on June 22

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely in the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Meanwhile, temperature is expected to be below normal to normal from Monday (June 22) to Thursday (June 25) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Also, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, along and off the Odisha coast, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from June 22 to 24, according to the weather department.