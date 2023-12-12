Heavy rain likely in 4 districts of TN today: RMC

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu today, due to a downward atmospheric circulation prevails over the southeast Arabian Sea.

Accordingly, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places.

It is also reported that, Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday and Thursday (Dec 13 & 14)

As for Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy for the next two days. Light rain may occur at few places in the city, the report added.