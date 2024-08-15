Heavy rain likely in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu on August 16

CHENNAI: As many as 23 districts in Tamil Nadu will likely experience heavy rainfall on August 16 (Friday) under the influence of a trough and cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for the Western Ghats and interior districts for the next two days.

A trough from Rayalaseema to the Comorin area is now seen from south Telangana to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Also, a cyclonic circulation over south Sri Lanka and neighbourhood extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Under the influence, a yellow warning was issued for 23 districts predicting heavy rain over Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram districts on Friday.

On August 17 and 18, intense spells are likely to occur over Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

As far as the capital city and suburbs are concerned, mild showers are likely to occur in some areas for the next two days. In addition, TN fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 18 (Sunday). Squally weather with wind gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Comorin area.