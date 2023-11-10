Heavy rain likely in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu today: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, predicted heavy rain in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu today due to an atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the Kanniyakumari coastal regions.

Accordingly, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Chennai and its suburbs likely to experience light to moderate rain today, the RMC added.