Heavy rain lashes TN, more rain expected in coming days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain continues to drench parts of Tamil Nadu especially over coastal districts including Chennai on Tuesday. The incessant rain is expected to continue for the next few days due to the cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coastal area.

DGP office in Chennai district and Ponneri received 9 cm rainfall each which is the highest rainfall recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and another circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast has merged with the trough at West Central Bay of Bengal. So, heavy rain is predicted in coastal districts such as Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. The rest of the places are likely to get light to moderate rain this week.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for three districts - Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next 24 hours.

Chennai and the suburbs continue to witness widespread rain from Monday. It caused water logging in the interior roads in the city including Pattalam, Korukupet, Korattur and Thiruvottriyur. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted moderate to heavy rain to occur in some areas in the city for the next two days.

In the last 24 hours, Chennai collectorate office received 8 cm of rainfall, followed by Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ayanavaram and Anna University with 7 cm each. Many areas in the city including Manali, Shollinganallur, Ambattur, Villivakkam, Puzhal and Perungudi recorded 2 to 6 cm of rainfall following intense spells on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a wake of intense rain, the Chennai Corporation carried out inspection in water stagnated areas and pumped out the rainwater immediately in the city. The civic authorities also addressed other issues including sewage overflowing, tree branches fall and arranged additional motor pumps in low-lying areas to prevent water logging.