Heavy rain lashes several parts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli today

CHENNAI: Barely weeks after intense flooding caused by heavy rains in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, several parts of the southern districts witnessed heavy downpour overnight and Tuesday.

The weather office predicted rains in several districts on Tuesday.

Overcast weather prevailed in Thoothukudi and its suburban areas this morning. The drizzling that begun at 8:30 this morning soon intensified into heavy rains.

Notably, Udangudi, Paramankurichi, Kulasekarapattinam, Manappadu, Madhavankurichi, Kottangadu, Settiyapathu, Lakshmipuram, Marudhurkarai, Pichivilai, Vattanvilai, Seerkatchi faced intermittent rains since morning. The wet weather posed a commutation challenge to school, college students and officegoers.