Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore for second consecutive day; roads and subways flooded

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore and its surrounding areas for the second consecutive day causing significant flooding, particularly around the Ezhu Erumai Pallam Canal near Mathampalayam, where two cars were being swept away.

The situation has led to chaos as it's unclear if anyone was inside the vehicles, added a report from Thanthi TV.

The North East Monsoon has brought torrential rainfall, especially at evenings and nights. After a sunny day, heavy rains began around 6 PM, leading to water overflow on major roads, including those near the Coimbatore Railway Station road, Hospital road, Sungam, Race Course and Avinasi road on Tuesday.

Rainwater has stagnated in places including Lanka Corner Railway Bridge, lower part of Avinasi Road old flyover and North Coimbatore Flyover.

Due to severe flooding, the Sivananda Colony Railway Tunnel are closed to traffic. Motorists have faced considerable disruptions, with stagnant water creating hazardous conditions on the roads.

The Noyal River's water flow has increased, filling 24 ponds including Ukkulam Lake, Narasampathi Lake, Perur Periyakulam, Ukkadam Periyakulam along with its channel.

Apart from this, the wells and barrages in Thudiyalur, Thadagam, Thondamuthur and other areas in the district are filling up fast.