Heavy rains lash Erode, many areas inundated and low-lying areas flooded

COIMBATORE: Heavy rains lashed Erode since Monday night resulting in inundation of roads and flooding in low-lying areas.

Water entered into a few houses at Vairampalayam, while turmeric crops widely cultivated in the district came under sheets of water in Modakurichi.

A few localities were drowned in darkness as heavy winds led to falling of trees on power cables near the Co-Operative bank on Bommapatti Road. The two railway underpasses in the 60th ward got inundated.

As rains continued unabated, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara declared a holiday for schools.

Many students, who were unaware of the leave, had gone to school only to be sent back home.

Heavy rains also poured out in Coimbatore and several other districts in Western Tamil Nadu.