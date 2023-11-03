Heavy rain forecast for several districts of TN including Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed Chennai and its suburbs since midnight, causing water logging in several areas that interrupted the normal life of Chennaities on Friday.

Due to easterlies over the Bay of Bengal, many areas including Chennai might get intermittent spells for the next few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday issued an orange alert for several districts of southern parts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

The trough in easterlies over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over the Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts. And yellow warning has been issued for 13 districts - Pudukkottai, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Erode, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul for the next 24 hours," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC.

He added that some areas in north Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain for the next two days.

Several areas in the city including Velachery, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Nungambakkam, Alandur, and Anna University received 7-2 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The areas experienced water stagnation due to poor road conditions and incomplete interlinking work of stormwater drains in the areas. Residents fumed that waterlogging can be noticed even in moderate showers.

Though the state has been witnessing intense spells for the past few days, Tamil Nadu has recorded a 40 percent deficit of rainfall from October 1 till November 3.

According to RMC, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, Meenambakkam recorded 63 mm of rainfall, Madhavaram 27 mm, Cuddalore 23 mm, Virudhunagar and Kancheepuram received 26 mm and 15 mm respectively.