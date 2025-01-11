Heavy rain expected in 12 TN districts till Jan 15

CHENNAI: The cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu from January 12 to 15. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that the State may witness above-average rainfall in the coming days.

The northeast monsoon is likely to withdraw from Tamil Nadu around January 15. However, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal that extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts for the next two days.

At least four districts of Tamil Nadu - Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are expected to receive intense rainfall on January 14 and 15, and a yellow warning has been issued for the same. In addition, some places in the northern and southern parts of the State are likely to witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity in the coming days.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of Tamil Nadu till January 16. The weather department forecast that normal rainfall activity will prevail in the State from January 17 to January 23.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is expected for the next two days.

During the early morning hours, mist/haze will prevail and the temperature level is likely to be lower than normal. For the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to record around 29 degrees Celsius - 30 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius - 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days as squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 km/h to 45 km/h and gusting to 55 km/h are likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area. Those who are in the deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.