Heavy rain alert prompts ban on Velliangiri Hills trekking

As the weather in the hill region is known to change unexpectedly, devotees are usually permitted to undertake the trek only between February and May every year. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine during this period.

In a statement, the Forest Department said devotees are allowed to visit the Velliangiri Hills in the Boluvampatti Forest Range from February till the end of May annually. However, in view of forecasts predicting heavy rainfall in Coimbatore and the Western Ghats in the coming days, a temporary restriction on trekking has been imposed from Wednesday