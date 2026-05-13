Heavy rain alert prompts ban on Velliangiri Hills trekking

COIMBATORE: Devotees have been temporarily barred from trekking the famous Velliangiri Hills from Wednesday (May 13) following heavy rain warnings issued for the Western Ghats region, forest officials announced.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the renowned Velliangiri Andavar Temple is located at Poondi on the foothills of the Western Ghats near Coimbatore. Devotees traditionally trek up to the seventh hill, where Lord Velliangiri appears as a self-manifested lingam. The hill shrine is popularly known as “Then Kailayam” (Southern Kailash).
As the weather in the hill region is known to change unexpectedly, devotees are usually permitted to undertake the trek only between February and May every year. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine during this period.
In a statement, the Forest Department said devotees are allowed to visit the Velliangiri Hills in the Boluvampatti Forest Range from February till the end of May annually. However, in view of forecasts predicting heavy rainfall in Coimbatore and the Western Ghats in the coming days, a temporary restriction on trekking has been imposed from Wednesday
Officials urged devotees to extend full cooperation and warned people not to attempt trekking in violation of the order.