Heavy rain alert issued for 8 TN districts on 30.10.2024 and 31.10.2024 

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain warning for eight districts of Tamil Nadu on October 30 (Wednesday).

According to a Thanthi TV report, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram are expected to experience heavy rains.

Similarly, heavy rain warning has been issued for 15 districts on Thursday (October 31) as well.

Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur are likely to receive heavy rain tomorrow.