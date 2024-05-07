Begin typing your search...

Heavy rain alert in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu, says RMC

Accordingly, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts are likely to receive rain on Tuesday.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 May 2024 6:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-07 07:29:15.0  )
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted the possibility of heavy rain in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu today due to the change in the direction of winds prevailing in the lower atmospheric layers.

Also, there is a possibility of mild shower with thunder and lightning at a couple places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal from May 7 to May 12.

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Nellai districts are likely to experience heavy rain on Wednesday, added RMC.

Meanwhile, some parts of the state has been receiving rainfall for the past two days. So far, Tamil Nadu has received 18 mm rainfall against 69 mm, which is a 73 percent deficit during the summer season this year.

Tamil NaduHeavy rain alertTN rainsRain updates
Online Desk

