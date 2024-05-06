50 mm rain in two areas in Madurai, Dindigul even as heatwave sweeps over Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Some parts of the state continue to receive heavy rainfall as a respite from the prevailing heatwave and harsh 'kathiri veyil' period of summer.

Peraiyur in Madurai district and Kamatchipuram in Dindigul district received 50 mm of rain between May 5 and 6, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Meanwhile, in the same time period, Andipatti in Theni district recorded 40 mm of rainfall.

30 mm rainfall was witnessed in Mayanur in Karur, Tobacco Station (VDR) and Vedasandur in Dindigul.

On May 7, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore,

Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, and Tirupattur districts.

The met office has also predicted heavy rain on May 8 for Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts.

In the rest of Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to be generally 2-4°C above normal over interior Tamil Nadu during the next five days (May 6 to 10) and appreciably above normal by 3-5°C over few pockets in north interior Tamil Nadu till Sunday, the met office said.

Temperatures of 41-43°C would be recorded over a few pockets over the plains of the north

Interior districts of the state. The plains in the rest of the state will see 39-40°C temperatures.

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area will record 36-38°C temperatures during the next five days.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the mercury is likely to reach around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

Tamil Nadu has received 18 mm rainfall against 69 mm, which is a 73 percent deficit during the summer season this year.

Out of 40 districts including Karaikal and Puducherry, only Dindigul received normal rainfall with 109 mm against the normal 100 mm. As many as 6 districts received largely deficient rainfall, and 32 districts did not get rain so far this year. (With inputs from bureau)