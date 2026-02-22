Heavy rain alert for South TN; fishermen advised to stay ashore

According to the weather bulletin, a low-pressure area formed on Saturday over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean in the coming hours.

Under its influence, moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places across southern and northern Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.