Heavy loss in samba crop yield, say farmers; seek insurance

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur who approached the District Collector with damaged samba crops on Wednesday claimed that more than 50 per cent of yield would be affected this time and demanded the release of crop insurance claims as well as compensation.

The samba crops that were cultivated in various places across Thanjavur and the adjacent districts were damaged due to sudden rainfall. So the crops that were about to be matured had withered away and this was feared to be affected in the yield.

Against such a backdrop, on Wednesday, the farmers from various places in Thanjavur district including Rayanthur, Gunamangalam, Kalvirayanpettai and Marudakudi came to the Thanjavur Collectorate with the damaged samba crops and submitted a petition to the Collector.

The farmers said, due to the uncertain rainfall, the samba crops in their localities had been damaged. Most of the about-to-be-matured paddy had withered away.

Before the rains, the fungal disease that was widely witnessed damaged paddy in many parts of the district and the farmers had alerted the district administration about this. They had also appealed for the recommendation of claims against the crop insurance.

“Due to the fungal infection and the sudden rainfall last week, at least 50 per cent of the yield would be affected. We have spent at least Rs 35,000 per acre and these factors have led to severe loss, so the district administration should recommend a crop damage compensation and the insurance claims,” said Kanagaraj, the coordinator of the farmer's convergence.