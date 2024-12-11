Heavy rain predicted for 4 days in TN and Pondy; Orange alert issued

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) Chennai on Wednesday issued orange alert for Tamil Nadu.

The RMC also added that a deep depression is being formed in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move towards TN and Sri Lanka in the next 24 hours, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Similarly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain.

It is also reported that heavy rains are predicted on Dec 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, during the northeast monsoon (from October 1 to December 10), Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 percent excess rainfall with 447 mm of rainfall against the average of 393 mm.

Among these, Chennai districts received 845 mm, where the rainfall has increased by 16 percent, and Coimbatore with 47 percent largely excessive rainfall during the monsoon season.

(Inputs from Bureau)