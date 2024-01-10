Heavy downpour witnessed in Dindigul

MADURAI: Heavy rains lashed Dindigul and other parts of the district on Tuesday morning inundating several low lying areas. According to Dindigul Collector MN Poongodi, the rainfall did not cause much damage.

As per report until 2.30 pm on Tuesday, Palani received 93 mm, the highest amount of rainfall in the district. Dindigul also experienced torrential rains recording 91.8 mm. While Vedasandur received 31.9 mm, Kodaikanal Boat club registered 28.4 mm.

Kodaikanal RDO R. Rajan said parts of the hill station experienced moderate rainfall. Meanwhile, surplus water released from Vaigai dam in Theni district increased to 5,148 cusecs from 2,563 cusecs and hence those living along the riverbanks have been advised not to be cautious.