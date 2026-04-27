Heatwaves spark fresh forest fire in Nilgiris' Masinagudi

The latest fire erupted in the Maravakandy power house forest area on Monday at noon, rapidly spreading through dry vegetation and destroying over 1 acre of forest land before being brought under control by forest officials.

According to forest department sources, the fire was first noticed by Electricity Board staff, who immediately alerted authorities. Teams from the Masinagudi Forest Range rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

However, strong winds and dry conditions caused the flames to spread quickly across multiple patches, complicating containment efforts. After prolonged and coordinated efforts, the blaze was eventually brought under control.