Heatwave warning for isolated pockets in State, moderate rains likely

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heatwave warning for isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

However, several districts are likely to receive convective rainfall for next 24 hours. “The maximum temperature crossed 40-degree Celsius in several districts recently, and the heatwave conditions prevailed. It’s likely to continue for the next two days in isolated pockets of the State.

The mercury is likely to hit around 39-40 degrees,” said a senior RMC official. On Wednesday, the highest temperature of 40.1 degrees was recorded in Tiruttani, followed by Karur at 40 degrees. The temperature has been reduced in the city and suburbs with 37.9 degrees and 38.5 degrees recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

The department predicted the likelihood of heavy rain and thunderstorm activity in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Pudukkottai for the next 48 hours. Also, light to moderate rain is likely across the State including Chennai and its neighbouring districts for the next two days.