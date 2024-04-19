Heatwave: Temperature to see slight dip of 2-3 degree Celsius on Saturday

CHENNAI: Even as voters stepped out to vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, the heat wave continued to give them a tough time. The police personnel and other staff on election duty had to struggle with extreme heat.

After a gradual rise in maximum temperatures up to 3-5 degree Celsius over a few places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday, the temperature is expected to see a slight fall by 2-3 degree Celsius on Saturday, but there is no major shift in the temperature in the coming days.

The regional meteorological centre stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The wind discontinuity from the Comorin area to south Telangana on Thursday, is now running from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka.

The maximum temperature was recorded to be 3-5 degree Celsius above normal at a few pockets over North Interior Tamil Nadu, ranging from 39-42 degree Celsius on Friday as the heat wave continued. The plains recorded an average of 34-38 degree Celsius.

However, the maximum temperature is likely to fall slightly by 2-3 degree Celsius at a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, the regional meteorological centre stated. It is expected that there will be no large change during the subsequent three days. There can be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting at one or two places over Western Ghats and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the places in Tamil Nadu.

Owing to the hot and humid weather conditions, people can experience discomfort in some of the areas. Meanwhile, humidity is likely to be about 30-50 percent in the afternoon hours and 40-75 percent during the rest of the day over the plains of interior Tamil and 50-85 percent over the coastal areas until Monday.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature likely to be 37-38 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28 degree Celsius on Saturday.